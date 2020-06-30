Media player
Coronavirus: PM says Britain must 'build, build, build'
Boris Johnson has unveiled government plans to soften the economic impact of coronavirus.
Speaking in the West Midlands, the prime minister said he wanted to use the crisis "to tackle this country's great unresolved challenges"
He also warned that the virus remained a threat "still circling like a shark in the water".
30 Jun 2020
