Leicester residents on lockdown extension
Coronavirus: Leicester residents' mixed feelings on the lockdown extension

The government has announced stricter lockdown measures in Leicester after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Non-essential shops will shut on Tuesday and schools will close for most pupils on Thursday.

Speaking before the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, made his official announcement on the changes, residents of Leicester already had mixed feelings about the move.

  • 29 Jun 2020
