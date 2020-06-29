Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Schools reopening 'like a warm-up for September'
Pupils are starting to return to schools in Wales for the first time since March.
Limited numbers will be allowed back at a time over the next three or four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of what has been called a "new normal" from September.
All schools have social-distancing restrictions due to coronavirus.
So how have schools been preparing to reopen?
-
29 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53212649/coronavirus-schools-reopening-like-a-warm-up-for-septemberRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window