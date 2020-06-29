School reopening 'like a warm-up for September'
Coronavirus: Schools reopening 'like a warm-up for September'

Pupils are starting to return to schools in Wales for the first time since March.

Limited numbers will be allowed back at a time over the next three or four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of what has been called a "new normal" from September.

All schools have social-distancing restrictions due to coronavirus.

So how have schools been preparing to reopen?

