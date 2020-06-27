Candles lit for Reading knife attack victims

Video

Family members of three men stabbed to death in a park in Reading have lit candles at a vigil in the town.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on 20 June. It was later declared a terrorist incident.

Council leader Jason Brock said the men would "never be forgotten" before he invited their families to come forward.