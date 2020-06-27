Red Arrows flypast marks Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day marked by Red Arrows

Armed Forces Day has been marked by a Red Arrows flypast above Scarborough.

The North Yorkshire town had planned to host an event that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 27 Jun 2020
