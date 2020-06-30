'Don't call me BAME'
Race and identity: 'Don't call me BAME'

The term "BAME" is widely used to describe people from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background.

But some dislike it, considering it a "catch-all" and a term that "cements the idea of white and other".

Four people from different backgrounds explained how they prefer to describe themselves.

Produced by Nina Nanji and Shamaan Freeman-Powell

  • 30 Jun 2020
