Race and identity: 'Don't call me BAME'
The term "BAME" is widely used to describe people from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background.
But some dislike it, considering it a "catch-all" and a term that "cements the idea of white and other".
Four people from different backgrounds explained how they prefer to describe themselves.
Produced by Nina Nanji and Shamaan Freeman-Powell
30 Jun 2020
