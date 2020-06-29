Whatever happened to Brexit?

Media player
Video
Brexit: Where are we now?
It's been a quiet few months, but behind closed doors (and on zoom) Brexit hasn't gone away. Talks between the EU and the UK have continued through the pandemic, and are about to get a lot busier this summer.
The BBC's Jonathan Blake explains what the sticking points in the negotiations are, and what's at stake in the coming months.
Video journalist: Mattea Bubalo; Graphics by Parveen Virdi
29 Jun 2020
