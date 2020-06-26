Flares and fireworks as Liverpool fans celebrate
Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield Stadium with flares and fireworks

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate the club's first Premier League title.

Supporters set off flares, fireworks and sung anthems after the Reds' first league title win in 30 years.

Despite warnings to stay at home because of coronavirus concerns, police made no attempts to disperse the crowd.

