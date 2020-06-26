'Those police officers dehumanised our children'
Video

Wembley park murders: Emotional interview with mum of sisters found dead

The mother of two sisters who were killed in a Wembley park earlier this month has described the moment she was told their bodies had been found.

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death. Two police officers have been suspended after allegations they took selfies next to their bodies.

Mina Smallman told the BBC's Martin Bashir that the pictures "dehumanised" her daughters.

