'Those police officers dehumanised our children'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wembley park murders: Emotional interview with mum of sisters found dead
The mother of two sisters who were killed in a Wembley park earlier this month has described the moment she was told their bodies had been found.
Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death. Two police officers have been suspended after allegations they took selfies next to their bodies.
Mina Smallman told the BBC's Martin Bashir that the pictures "dehumanised" her daughters.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53200019/wembley-park-murders-emotional-interview-with-mum-of-sisters-found-deadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window