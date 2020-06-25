Thousands flock to south coast

Media player
Thousands flock to Bournemouth and Brighton
A major incident has been declared in Bournemouth after thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast on the second day of a UK heatwave.
Brighton in East Sussex also received thousands of visitors and a reported increase in anti-social behaviour.
25 Jun 2020
