Police injured in Brixton street party clashes

Twenty-two police officers have been injured and their vehicles damaged during clashes at an illegal street party in south-west London, according to the Met Police.
Two officers and two people at the party were taken to hospital after the gathering in Brixton on Wednesday night.
Four people were arrested during the clashes. A dispersal order had been put in place earlier in the day and police officers tried to encourage the crowd to leave following complaints from residents.
Footage on social media appeared to show some smashed vehicles and police officers being chased.
25 Jun 2020
