Councillor: ‘I was spat at directing beach traffic in Dorset'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘I was spat at directing beach traffic in Dorset'

A local councillor in Dorset has told BBC Radio 5 Live about a “pretty horrible” experience as she volunteered to direct beach traffic yesterday.

Laura Miller, a Conservative councillor, said some people were "unwilling to accept" that the roads were closed for public safety around Durdle Door.

She told 5 Live's Rachel Burden that one member of the public spat at her.

  • 25 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Lockdown park-goers 'urinating everywhere'