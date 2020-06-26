'I would not have been Tasered if I was white'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trevaile Wyse: 'I would not have been Tasered if I was white'

A West Midlands Police officer is under investigation for the Tasering of Trevaile Wyse in Birmingham back in February 2020.

  • 26 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'It scared the life out of me'