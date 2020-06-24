'I would not have been Tasered if I was white'

Media player
Police officer under investigation for the Tasering of a Birmingham man
A West Midlands Police officer is under investigation for the Tasering of Trevaile Wyse in Birminham back in Feburary 2020, which he says was excessive, and has damaged his health.
Black people are almost 20% more likely to be involved in a Taser incident, despite making up just over 3% of the UK population.
24 Jun 2020
