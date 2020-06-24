'Lockdown inspired me to be better'

Video

Lockdown is easing in many parts of the country. But the long-term effects of the lockdown months may take years to emerge.

Youth charities say they have lost touch with thousands of vulnerable teenagers during the period.

In many cases outreach workers say they’ve only been able to reach 20 percent of the young people they were seeing before youth clubs were closed in March.

But many teenagers who were in touch with youth services have said that the lockdown actually had a positive effect on them.

The BBC's Anna Adams spoke to people in Coventry about how lockdown affected them.