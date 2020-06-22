Reading stabbings: 'They were always happy'

Media player
Reading stabbings: Friends pay tribute to the victims
Friends have paid an emotional tribute to Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails who died after a stabbing attack in Reading on Saturday.
Meanwhile, police continue to question the suspect, Khairi Saadallah, who was arrested shortly after the incident under the Terrorism Act.
22 Jun 2020
