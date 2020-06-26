Want to start cycling to work? Here's how
Cycling is being backed as an alternative to public transport and the government has said it will put hundreds of millions into creating this infrastructure.

However, if recent surveys are anything to go by, many people think cycling on the road is too dangerous.

The Bikeability Trust's Paul Robison breaks down how to hit the road with confidence.

