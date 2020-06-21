Children's education: 'The government have failed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour: Children not returning to school as 'government have failed'
Jonathan Ashworth - the Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - has said the "government have failed" on getting children back in schools.
Talking to the BBC's Nick Robinson on the Andrew Marr show, he said that Labour wanted to "work with the government to make sure all schools are safe".
-
21 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53127525/labour-children-not-returning-to-school-as-government-have-failedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window