Children's education: 'The government have failed'
Video

Labour: Children not returning to school as 'government have failed'

Jonathan Ashworth - the Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - has said the "government have failed" on getting children back in schools.

Talking to the BBC's Nick Robinson on the Andrew Marr show, he said that Labour wanted to "work with the government to make sure all schools are safe".

  • 21 Jun 2020
