Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by Reading attack
Boris Johnson has said his thoughts are with the families of the three people killed in a stabbing attack in Reading.

The prime minister said that if there were lessons to be learnt after the attack the government would not hesitate to take action.

  • 21 Jun 2020
