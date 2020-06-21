'Nothing to suggest anyone else was involved'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reading stabbings: Police say nothing to suggest anyone else involved

Neil Basu, the head of counter-terrorism policing has said that police have found no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the Reading stabbings, which left three people dead and three injured.

Mr Basu said that the incident had been declared a "terrorist incident" and a 25-year-old man from Reading is being held in custody.

  • 21 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'He started coming towards us'