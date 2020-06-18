Coronavirus: Care home garden visits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Care home creates garden visits

Most of the residents of this care home haven't been able to see their loved ones in person since the beginning of lockdown in March.

Now as the government is gradually easing lockdown restrictions, they have been able to meet members of their family in person.

One care home has set up socially distanced garden visits for its residents' family and friends to bring them together once again.

  • 18 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Care home creates 'drive-through' visit