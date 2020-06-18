'I was a French war hero's chauffeur'

Media player
The 101-year-old who was once Charles de Gaulle's chauffeur
France's President Macron will travel to London on Thursday for ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s famous BBC broadcast urging the people of France to resist the German invasion.
De Gaulle led the fight against the Nazi occupation from London. While he was in the UK, a young English woman was his driver.
Now aged 101, Olivia Jordan told the BBC's James Landale how she came to be the driver for a French war hero.
18 Jun 2020
