'She will never see her daughter grow'
Coronavirus: Mary Agyapong's husband's agony after pregnant wife dies

Mary was a nurse at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire. She was diagnosed with coronavirus in early April and died a week later.

  • 17 Jun 2020