A socially-distanced rollercoaster ride

Video

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is preparing to reopen after being closed during lockdown, but how can visitors stay safe?

David Sillito, the BBC's Media and Arts Correspondent, visited the park and experienced a socially-distanced ride on one of its rollercoasters.

