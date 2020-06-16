Video

Boris Johnson has thanked footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to extend free school meals over the summer.

About 1.3 million children in England will be able to claim free school meal vouchers during the holidays.

The government previously said vouchers wouldn't be provided outside of term time, but did a U-turn after the Manchester United player's campaign.

Asked about the campaign by the BBC's Vicki Young, Boris Johnson said he first became aware of Marcus Rashford's campaign "today" (Tuesday).