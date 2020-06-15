Media player
Coronavirus: Long queues as shops reopen in UK
As of Monday, high street shops in England were allowed to open their doors, as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.
Retailers have had to introduce strict safety measures in order to maintain social distancing, which has meant some shoppers faced long queues.
15 Jun 2020
