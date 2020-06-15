PM announces inquiry into racial inequalities

Media player
Boris Johnson announces inquiry into racial inequality
Boris Johnson has announced a new government commission to look into racial inequalities in the UK in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across the country.
Speaking to broadcasters in Stratford, the prime minister said he wanted to change the narrative around BAME communities and end the "sense of victimisation and discrimination".
15 Jun 2020
