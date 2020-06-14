Media player
London protests: 'We stopped somebody from being killed'
Activist Patrick Hutchinson has been speaking about the events leading up to him carrying a counter-protester to safety at a London anti-racism rally.
The demonstration ended in clashes between rival groups of demonstrators on Saturday.
14 Jun 2020
