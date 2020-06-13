Media player
Aerials of police and protesters in Trafalgar Square
Aerial footage shows protesters gathering in central London, despite police warnings to avoid demonstrations.
Various groups from around the country, including right-wing activists and groups formed of football supporters, said they had come to London to protect symbols of British history.
A Black Lives Matter demonstration planned for Saturday was brought forward by a day over fears there could be clashes with far-right groups.
Organisers urged people not to join any anti-racism rallies planned for the weekend.
13 Jun 2020
