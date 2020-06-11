Media player
Coronavirus: 'We're overstating those ignoring self-isolation advice'
Recent figures show more than 31,000 close contacts of people with coronavirus were identified during the first week of the test and trace system in England.
During Thursday's daily briefing, Baroness Dido Harding, who runs NHS Test and Trace in England, said the majority of people who had been asked to self-isolate through the system were doing so.
11 Jun 2020
