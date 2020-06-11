Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Mississippi Governor Ray Mabus says 'it's never too late'
In the wake of anti-racism protests, the former Governor of Mississippi Ray Mabus says he regrets not pushing to get the Confederate flag changed sooner.
Statues of Confederate leaders and the explorer Christopher Columbus have been torn down in the US, as pressure grows on authorities to remove monuments connected to slavery and colonialism.
The former US Navy Secretary said he didn't feel he did enough when he was governor.
-
11 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53015499/former-mississippi-governor-ray-mabus-says-it-s-never-too-lateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window