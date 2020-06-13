'Who will get you home, if I don't?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: London bus driver on working during pandemic

In London, at least 29 bus drivers have died from Covid-19.

BBC News Arabic followed British Iraqi bus driver, Susan, from the early days of lockdown, as she navigated her fears of working on the front line and worried about her 16-year-old daughter.

  • 13 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Bus driver 'happy to be home' after intensive care