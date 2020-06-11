'We need... to fill the gaps in our understanding'

Media player
Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch on review into BAME coronavirus risks
On Thursday 4 June equalities minister Kemi Badenoch answered an urgent question from Gill Furniss, Labour MP Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough, on why a Public Health England review failed to make recommendations to reduce the disproportionate risk to people from BAME communities from Covid-19.
She said that more time was needed to collect and analyse the relevant data.
11 Jun 2020
