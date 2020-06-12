Media player
Racism in the UK: 'I feel like an alien'
As Stormzy pledges £10 million to UK organisations to tackle racial inequality, four black men speak to the BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste about their experiences of racism in daily life.
Reporter: Ashley John-Baptiste
Video journalist: Tobias Chapple
12 Jun 2020
