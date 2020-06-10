PM: Too many people are 'lonely and struggling'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Too many people are 'lonely and struggling' - PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that from Saturday 13 June, people living alone and singe parent households can create a social bubble with one other household.
This means they can go to each other’s houses, stay the night and will not have to maintain two-metre social distancing.
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window