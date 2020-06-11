What do we do with the UK's symbols of slavery?

Video

Millions around the world have seen the image of slave trader Edward Colston's statue being pulled down in Bristol. Black Lives Matter protesters took it to the harbour and threw it into the water.

Bristol Council have now said it will be dredged up and put into a museum.

But what about other statues dedicated to men linked to the slave-trade? Marenka Thompson-Odlum and Sir Geoff Palmer share their views.

Produced by Larissa Kennelly and Tiffany Wertheimer