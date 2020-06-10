Wretch 32's father Tasered by police

Video

The British rapper, Wretch 32, has shared a video on his Twitter account of the moment his father, Millard Scott, was Tasered by a police officer in April.

The footage, captured on a Metropolitan Police body worn camera, shows the moment an officer discharged his Taser on the 62-year-old man causing him to fall down the stairs in his north London home.

An internal review found there as "no indication of misconduct" however the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has called for an urgent investigation from the Independent Office for Police conduct.