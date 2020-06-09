Protesters call for Oxford Rhodes statue removal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford

Hundreds of people have gathered outside an Oxford college to demand the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

A group of councillors earlier backed the campaign to remove it and called on Oxford University to "decolonise".

Twenty-six Oxford city councillors signed a letter saying the figure at Oriel College was "incompatible" with the city's "commitment to anti-racism".

  • 09 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol