Video
Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford
Hundreds of people have gathered outside an Oxford college to demand the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.
A group of councillors earlier backed the campaign to remove it and called on Oxford University to "decolonise".
Twenty-six Oxford city councillors signed a letter saying the figure at Oriel College was "incompatible" with the city's "commitment to anti-racism".
09 Jun 2020
