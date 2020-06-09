Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamelia: 'It's covert racism that's so damaging'
Boris Johnson has urged the country to "work peacefully, lawfully" to defeat racism and discrimination.
Writing in the Voice, the PM said the government could not ignore the anger and "undeniable feeling of injustice" sparked by George Floyd's killing.
The UK, he said, had made "huge strides" in tackling racism in recent decades, but more had to be done.
Singer Jamelia told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that there were still serious race issues in the UK and that black people were affected by it on a daily basis.
-
09 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window