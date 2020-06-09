'Sweetest, funniest boy' - tribute to dog attack boy

Media player
Frankie Macritchie dog attack: Grandmother's tribute to 'sweetest boy'
The grandmother of a nine-year-old mauled to death by his pet dog has described him as the "sweetest, funniest, strongest, bravest little boy".
Pauline Elford rushed to help Frankie Macritchie after he was bitten dozens of times, but found "a horrific scene".
Frankie had been left alone inside a caravan in Cornwall with the American bull terrier cross.
His mother, Tawnee Willis, admitted neglect and has been jailed for two years.
