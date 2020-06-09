Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Duchess makes virtual visit to addiction centre
There are fears of a spike in people requiring help with alcohol, gambling and other addictions when lockdown ends.
Research by Action on Addiction research suggests a significant number of people who were recovering from addictions have suffered a relapse in recently months.
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to staff from Clouds House addiction treatment centre and heard from former residents who are now receiving support online.
-
09 Jun 2020
