Boris Johnson: 'So much more to do' on racism

Video

Boris Johnson has posted a Twitter video urging the country to work 'peacefully' and 'lawfully' to defeat racism, saying he will not support those who "flout the rules" on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, published at the same time as a written article in The Voice, the prime minister says he believes Britain is a much less racist society than in previous decades, but that there is still much to be done to "eradicate prejudice" and "create opportunity".