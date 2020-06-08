Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK anti-racism protests: Patel statue comments show 'lack of understanding'
Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees has said Home Secretary Priti Patel's comments on the downing of a slave trader's statue showed an "absolute lack of understanding".
She has said the incident was "utterly disgraceful" and "it's not for mobs to tear down statues".
Mr Rees said that he did not condone criminal damage and it would be better to remove the statue through a democratic process, but politicians need to look at the meaning behind the events that have taken place.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52972841/uk-anti-racism-protests-patel-statue-comments-show-lack-of-understandingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window