Coronavirus kitchen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Sikh community kitchen feeding thousands

In Slough, one of the largest Sikh temples or Gurdwaras in the UK has responded to the lockdown by reinventing itself as an emergency food operation, delivering thousands of meals a day to NHS staff and those most in need.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jun 2020