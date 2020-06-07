'Only disease right now is the racism we're fighting'

Video

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has backed the anti-racism protests sparked by George Floyd's death in the US.

The footballer told the BBC's Emily Maitlis that everybody in the UK needed "an equal chance".

"It’s been going on for hundreds of years and people are tired and people are ready for change... But this is something that needs more than just talking, you know. We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes."

The full interview with Raheem Sterling will run on Newsnight on Monday at 2245.