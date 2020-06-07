'World pays no attention when we do not stand up'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd: Bishop of Dover calls for transformative social contract
The Bishop of Dover says people have "responsibly weighed up the risks" before taking part in anti-racism protests across the UK.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin - the Church of England's first black female bishop - said we need a new social contract that "delivers the transformation that is needed".
-
07 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52955297/george-floyd-bishop-of-dover-calls-for-transformative-social-contractRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window