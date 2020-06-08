Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Life as a young carer under lockdown
There are estimated to be 700,000 young carers in England.
Twelve-year-old Finlay and 15-year-old Danielle describe how their lives have changed living through the coronavirus pandemic.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window