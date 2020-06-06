'I'm going to share a little secret with you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark Volunteers week over Zoom

While thanking volunteers for the support they provide over Zoom, the Duke of Cambridge revealed he has been anonymously counselling people during lockdown.

He has been volunteering at Shout, a text service offering support to people in personal crisis.

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Having children is the biggest life-changing moment'