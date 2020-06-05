Coronavirus 40,000 deaths 'a time of sorrow'
Matt Hancock: 40,000 coronavirus death toll 'a time of sorrow'

At the daily briefing, the BBC's Hugh Pym asked Matt Hancock about the coronavirus death toll in the UK surpassing 40,000.

The health secretary was also asked about regional differences in the R infection rate.

  • 05 Jun 2020
