Chelsea Pensioners lose 10 to coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus claims 10 of the Royal Chelsea Pensioners

The Royal Hospital in Chelsea - home of the Chelsea Pensioners - has been hosting its annual Founder's Day parade this week.

But it's been a more sombre and scaled back event than normal because of the Covid pandemic.

Like many care homes it's been particularly hit hard with 10 of the Army veterans dying from the virus and dozens more infected.

Our defence correspondent Jonathan Beale has been to see how they’ve been coping through the crisis

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Keeping Chelsea Pensioners safe from coronavirus