Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus claims 10 of the Royal Chelsea Pensioners
The Royal Hospital in Chelsea - home of the Chelsea Pensioners - has been hosting its annual Founder's Day parade this week.
But it's been a more sombre and scaled back event than normal because of the Covid pandemic.
Like many care homes it's been particularly hit hard with 10 of the Army veterans dying from the virus and dozens more infected.
Our defence correspondent Jonathan Beale has been to see how they’ve been coping through the crisis
-
06 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window